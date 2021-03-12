Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Thor Industries (THO) and Vroom (VRM) with bullish sentiments.

Thor Industries (THO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a Buy rating on Thor Industries on December 21 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.00, close to its 52-week high of $139.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 68.3% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Fox Factory Holding.

Thor Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.67, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Vroom (VRM)

In a report issued on March 3, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Vroom, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 76.1% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vroom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.33, a 49.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

