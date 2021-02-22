Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Group 1 Automotive (GPI) and Walmart (WMT) with bullish sentiments.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

In a report released today, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Group 1 Automotive, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $151.58, close to its 52-week high of $162.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 56.0% success rate. Jonas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Sonic Automotive, and Lordstown Motors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Group 1 Automotive with a $172.50 average price target.

Walmart (WMT)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Walmart, with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.8% and a 58.2% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $162.47 average price target, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

