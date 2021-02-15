Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Beer (SAM) and Burlington Stores (BURL) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Beer (SAM)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer on February 12 and set a price target of $1378.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1167.13, close to its 52-week high of $1180.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 73.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Beer with a $1075.20 average price target.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

In a report issued on February 12, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores, with a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $262.66, close to its 52-week high of $271.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 69.0% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burlington Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $262.21.

