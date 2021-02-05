Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Tapestry (TPR), Vista Outdoor (VSTO) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) with bullish sentiments.

Tapestry (TPR)

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.18, close to its 52-week high of $36.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 64.6% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Oxford Industries, and Revolve Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tapestry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.07, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress maintained a Buy rating on Vista Outdoor today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.46, close to its 52-week high of $33.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Andress is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 72.1% success rate. Andress covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, Callaway Golf, and Polaris.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vista Outdoor with a $36.00 average price target, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok reiterated a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.68, close to its 52-week high of $95.87.

Marok has an average return of 37.7% when recommending Activision Blizzard.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is ranked #1560 out of 7271 analysts.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.00, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

