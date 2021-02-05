Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Capri Holdings (CPRI) and Performance Food Group (PFGC) with bullish sentiments.

Capri Holdings (CPRI)

In a report issued on February 3, Adrienne Yih from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Capri Holdings, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.56, close to its 52-week high of $46.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Yih is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 57.6% success rate. Yih covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Canada Goose Holdings, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capri Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.56, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $56.00 price target.

Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Performance Food Group on February 3 and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.98, close to its 52-week high of $54.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 67.9% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Performance Food Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.86, implying a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

