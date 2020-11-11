Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

Kepler Capital analyst Richard Withagen maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa on November 9 and set a price target of EUR58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #6747 out of 7061 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.21.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA on November 9 and set a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $113.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.40, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF123.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.