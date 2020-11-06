Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Alibaba (BABA) and Monster Beverage (MNST) with bullish sentiments.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor today and set a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $272.61, close to its 52-week high of $280.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Sole is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Sole covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Deckers Outdoor with a $309.40 average price target, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $291.00 price target.

Alibaba (BABA)

UBS analyst Jerry Liu maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $300.00, close to its 52-week high of $319.32.

Liu has an average return of 16.1% when recommending Alibaba.

According to TipRanks.com, Liu is ranked #2646 out of 7028 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $337.52 average price target, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.19, close to its 52-week high of $87.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 63.5% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monster Beverage is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.25, implying a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

