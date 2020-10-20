Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) with bullish sentiments.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Warburg Research analyst Marc Rene Tonn maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft today and set a price target of EUR72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.10.

Tonn has an average return of 13.8% when recommending Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonn is ranked #2220 out of 7009 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.34, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on October 7, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR75.00 price target.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

In a report released yesterday, David Lesne from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, with a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $111.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lesne is ranked #1832 out of 7009 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $126.40, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR110.00 price target.

