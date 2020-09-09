Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) and American Eagle (AEO) with bullish sentiments.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Harley-Davidson, and OneWater Marine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasterCraft Boat Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, representing a -11.9% downside. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

American Eagle (AEO)

In a report released today, Matthew McClintock from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on American Eagle. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.41.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 60.3% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

American Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.75, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

