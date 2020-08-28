Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Malibu Boats (MBUU), 1-800 Flowers (FLWS) and Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) with bullish sentiments.

Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Malibu Boats today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.56, close to its 52-week high of $63.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 62.7% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Malibu Boats with a $59.33 average price target, a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

1-800 Flowers (FLWS)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on 1-800 Flowers, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.98, close to its 52-week high of $31.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.0% and a 37.1% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

1-800 Flowers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.25.

Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Abercrombie Fitch today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 42.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Wolverine World Wide, and G-III Apparel Group.

Abercrombie Fitch has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.57, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.