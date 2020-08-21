Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Celsius Holdings (CELH) and Skechers USA (SKX) with bullish sentiments.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.88, close to its 52-week high of $26.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 52.4% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Waitr Holdings, and Tilly’s.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celsius Holdings with a $25.38 average price target, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Skechers USA (SKX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Skechers USA today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 40.3% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Skechers USA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.63.

