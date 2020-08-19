Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CVS Health (CVS), Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT) with bullish sentiments.

CVS Health (CVS)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVS Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.29, a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Home Depot (HD)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew McClintock from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $285.00, close to its 52-week high of $290.58.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.8% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $292.41, a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $306.00 price target.

Walmart (WMT)

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Walmart, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $134.71, close to its 52-week high of $137.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 70.2% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

Walmart has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.81, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on August 4, UBS also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on WMT: