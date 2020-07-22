Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hermes International (HESAF) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Hermes International (HESAF)

Hermes International received a Buy rating and an EUR820.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $870.55, close to its 52-week high of $892.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 44.6% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Swatch Group Bearer.

Hermes International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $774.00, implying a -10.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR760.00 price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA yesterday and set a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.68, close to its 52-week high of $116.30.

Nordby has an average return of 9.2% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3157 out of 6806 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.34, which is a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Bryan Garnier & Co Ltd also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF118.00 price target.

