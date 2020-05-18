Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Walmart (WMT) and JD (JD) with bullish sentiments.

Walmart (WMT)

In a report issued on May 15, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Walmart, with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $125.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Baker covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Walmart has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.94, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

JD (JD)

In a report issued on May 15, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on JD, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.85, close to its 52-week high of $51.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 65.6% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, Bilibili, and NetEase.

JD has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.67, which is a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $58.00 price target.

