Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Procter & Gamble (PG), Inphi (IPHI) and Plexus (PLXS) with bullish sentiments.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

In a report released today, Stephen Powers from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $121.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 54.9% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, McCormick & Company, and Campbell Soup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Procter & Gamble with a $130.69 average price target, which is an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Inphi (IPHI)

In a report released today, Vivek Arya from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Inphi, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.70, close to its 52-week high of $94.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 56.8% success rate. Arya covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inphi with a $93.00 average price target, which is a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $109.00 price target.

Plexus (PLXS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster maintained a Buy rating on Plexus today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Coster is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Coster covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Dell Technologies, and TTM Technologies.

Plexus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00.

