Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Silicom (SILC) and Coherent (COHR) with bullish sentiments.

Silicom (SILC)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating on Silicom today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 48.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silicom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00.

Coherent (COHR)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Coherent today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Coherent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.60.

