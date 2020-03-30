Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cree (CREE) and Fortinet (FTNT) with bullish sentiments.

Cree (CREE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cree yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.8% and a 36.5% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Cree has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fortinet (FTNT)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fortinet, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 60.9% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortinet with a $121.32 average price target, implying a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.