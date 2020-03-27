Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lululemon Athletica (LULU), RH (RH) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) with bullish sentiments.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica today and set a price target of $249.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $189.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.6% success rate. Murphy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Steven Madden, and e.l.f. Beauty.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $234.76, a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $241.00 price target.

RH (RH)

In a report released today, Tami Zakaria from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on RH, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Zakaria is ranked #5078 out of 6190 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RH with a $185.25 average price target, representing an 81.8% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Strouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 53.1% success rate. Strouse covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axon Enterprise, iRobot, and Cubic.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.90, implying a 55.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

