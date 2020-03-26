Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Calamp Crop (CAMP) and Adtran (ADTN) with bullish sentiments.

Calamp Crop (CAMP)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Calamp Crop, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.47, close to its 52-week low of $3.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 44.9% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super League Gaming, The Meet Group, and RingCentral.

Calamp Crop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, implying an 119.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

Adtran (ADTN)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities upgraded Adtran to Buy, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.20, close to its 52-week low of $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 44.8% success rate. Savageaux covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Luna Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Adtran.

