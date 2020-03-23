Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microchip (MCHP) and Constellation Brands (STZ) with bullish sentiments.

Microchip (MCHP)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Microchip, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Pitzer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Brooks Automation, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microchip is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.65, representing a 76.9% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Constellation Brands (STZ)

In a report released today, Kaumil Gajrawala from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands, with a price target of $233.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.75, close to its 52-week low of $105.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 3-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Colgate-Palmolive, Monster Beverage, and Church & Dwight.

Constellation Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $219.50, which is an 87.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $145.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.