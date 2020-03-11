Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI), Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Hanesbrands (HBI) with bullish sentiments.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Buy rating on DASAN Zhone Solutions today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.69, close to its 52-week low of $4.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 57.8% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Acacia Communications, and Lumentum Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DASAN Zhone Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.25, an 117.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Brooks Automation, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.00, close to its 52-week low of $28.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.3% and a 35.3% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Brooks Automation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

Hanesbrands (HBI)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Hanesbrands, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.32, close to its 52-week low of $10.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.0% and a 32.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hanesbrands is a Hold with an average price target of $15.47, a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.