Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AeroVironment (AVAV), Altria Group (MO) and Ferro (FOE) with bullish sentiments.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.59, close to its 52-week low of $48.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 63.1% success rate. Arment covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and BWX Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AeroVironment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.25, implying a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Altria Group (MO)

Merrill Lynch analyst Lisa Lewandowski maintained a Buy rating on Altria Group today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.90.

Lewandowski has an average return of 1.7% when recommending Altria Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewandowski is ranked #2610 out of 6263 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altria Group with a $52.63 average price target.

Ferro (FOE)

In a report released today, David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Ferro, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.28, close to its 52-week low of $9.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 66.3% success rate. Begleiter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and DuPont de Nemours.

Ferro has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

