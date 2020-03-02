Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Emcore (EMKR) and Microchip (MCHP) with bullish sentiments.

Emcore (EMKR)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Emcore, with a price target of $5.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 61.4% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emcore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.15.

Microchip (MCHP)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Microchip, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 42.8% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microchip is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.13.

