Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Conagra Brands (CAG), Infinera (INFN) and BWX Technologies (BWXT) with bullish sentiments.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

In a report released today, Kenneth Goldman from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Conagra Brands, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Goldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Darling Ingredients, and Sanderson Farms.

Conagra Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.38, which is a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Infinera (INFN)

In a report released today, Michael Genovese from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Infinera, with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Genovese is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 54.3% success rate. Genovese covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Lumentum Holdings, and Arista Networks.

Infinera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.64, representing a 5.5% upside. In a report issued on February 21, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

In a report released today, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on BWX Technologies, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.5% and a 51.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

BWX Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $65.40, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

