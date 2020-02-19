Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kratos Defense (KTOS) and S&W Seed Company (SANW) with bullish sentiments.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Ducommun.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kratos Defense is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.67, implying a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

S&W Seed Company (SANW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Buy rating on S&W Seed Company yesterday and set a price target of $4.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #4896 out of 5925 analysts.

S&W Seed Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.30, implying a 128.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, National Securities Corp also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

