Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sensata (ST) and Ecolab (ECL) with bullish sentiments.

Sensata (ST)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Sensata yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 43.1% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Plug Power, and iRobot.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sensata with a $56.60 average price target, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Ecolab (ECL)

In a report released yesterday, Chip Moore from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Ecolab, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $204.62, close to its 52-week high of $209.87.

Moore has an average return of 22.9% when recommending Ecolab.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is ranked #435 out of 5897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ecolab with a $209.50 average price target.

