Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qorvo (QRVO) and Tesla (TSLA) with bullish sentiments.

Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Qorvo, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.57, close to its 52-week high of $118.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 61.9% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qorvo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.13, implying a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tesla (TSLA)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Tesla today and set a price target of $684.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $580.99, close to its 52-week high of $594.50.

Rusch has an average return of 82.0% when recommending Tesla.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is ranked #118 out of 5868 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $461.33, which is a -19.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, New Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $800.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TSLA: