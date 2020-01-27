Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Quantum (QMCO), Finjan Holdings (FNJN) and Callaway Golf (ELY) with bullish sentiments.

Quantum (QMCO)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Quantum, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.12, close to its 52-week high of $8.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quantum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

Finjan Holdings (FNJN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on Finjan Holdings today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 56.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Ducommun.

Finjan Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Callaway Golf (ELY)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Callaway Golf today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.31, close to its 52-week high of $22.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 44.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Callaway Golf is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.58.

