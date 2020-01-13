Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CryoPort (CYRX) and Apple (AAPL) with bullish sentiments.

CryoPort (CYRX)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on CryoPort, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 82.9% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CryoPort is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.83, implying a 57.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Apple (AAPL)

D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte maintained a Buy rating on Apple today and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $310.33, close to its 52-week high of $312.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Forte is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 50.6% success rate. Forte covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Qurate Retail Group, Livexlive Media, and iMedia Brands.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $283.96, implying a -8.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AAPL: