Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MGP Ingredients (MGPI) and Renewable Energy Group (REGI) with bullish sentiments.

MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on MGP Ingredients, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.73.

Klieve has an average return of 8.6% when recommending MGP Ingredients.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #4608 out of 6540 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MGP Ingredients is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.33.

Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Renewable Energy Group, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.4% and a 35.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Renewable Energy Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

