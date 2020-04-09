Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Builders Firstsource (BLDR) and Eaton (ETN) with bullish sentiments.

Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

D.A. Davidson analyst Kurt Yinger reiterated a Buy rating on Builders Firstsource today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Yinger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Yinger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BMC Stock Holdings, Trex Company, and Kadant.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Builders Firstsource is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.78, implying a 75.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Eaton (ETN)

In a report released today, Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Eaton, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Eaton has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.50, which is a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

