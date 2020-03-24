Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Superior Industries International (SUP) and Kadant (KAI) with bullish sentiments.

Superior Industries International (SUP)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Superior Industries International today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.26, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.6% and a 31.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Superior Industries International with a $7.00 average price target.

Kadant (KAI)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Kadant today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 46.5% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Woodward.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kadant is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.67, which is a 43.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Sidoti also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $88.00 price target.

