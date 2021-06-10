Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on XPO Logistics (XPO) and The Middleby (MIDD) with bullish sentiments.

XPO Logistics (XPO)

In a report released yesterday, Hamzah Mazari from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics, with a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $143.89, close to its 52-week high of $151.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 67.5% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Bright Horizons, and Clarivate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on XPO Logistics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.81, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Middleby (MIDD)

In a report released yesterday, Saree Boroditsky from Jefferies upgraded The Middleby to Buy, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $169.40, close to its 52-week high of $186.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Boroditsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 75.0% success rate. Boroditsky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and Carlisle Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Middleby is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $213.63, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MIDD: