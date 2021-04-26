Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Honeywell International (HON) and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) with bullish sentiments.

Honeywell International (HON)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International on April 23 and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $224.50, close to its 52-week high of $232.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 71.6% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Lennox International, and Rockwell Automation.

Honeywell International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $230.22, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $244.00 price target.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS)

In a report issued on April 23, Pablo Monsivais from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.22, close to its 52-week high of $16.78.

Monsivais has an average return of 63.8% when recommending Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV.

According to TipRanks.com, Monsivais is ranked #2281 out of 7474 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.84, which is a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 11, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.10 price target.

