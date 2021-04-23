Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Jet2 PLC (DRTGF) with bullish sentiments.

Jet2 PLC (DRTGF)

Jet2 PLC received a Buy rating and a p16.50 price target from Barclays analyst Willi Ruppricht on April 15. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.00.

Jet2 PLC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

