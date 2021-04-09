Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Andreas Willi maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is ranked #1771 out of 7435 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.13, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR38.00 price target.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

Jefferies analyst Sascha Gommel maintained a Buy rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft yesterday and set a price target of EUR155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.83.

Gommel has an average return of 28.2% when recommending Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Gommel is ranked #2188 out of 7435 analysts.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $152.58, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR154.00 price target.

