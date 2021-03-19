Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lear (LEA) and Danaos (DAC) with bullish sentiments.

Lear (LEA)

Jefferies analyst David Kelley maintained a Buy rating on Lear today and set a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $188.40, close to its 52-week high of $196.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 71.2% success rate. Kelley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Littelfuse, BorgWarner, and Veoneer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $186.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Danaos (DAC)

In a report released today, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Danaos, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.18, close to its 52-week high of $53.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 54.3% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

Danaos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.