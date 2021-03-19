Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Parker Hannifin (PH) with bullish sentiments.

Parker Hannifin (PH)

In a report issued on March 11, Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Parker Hannifin, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $315.05, close to its 52-week high of $321.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Parker Hannifin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $340.90.

