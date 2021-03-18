Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Colfax (CFX) and Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) with bullish sentiments.

Colfax (CFX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Buy rating on Colfax yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.90, close to its 52-week high of $50.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 73.2% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Altra Industrial Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Colfax with a $50.82 average price target, which is a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Buy rating on Simpson Manufacturing Co on March 15 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.88, close to its 52-week high of $109.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 59.9% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Masonite International, Lennox International, and Trane Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Simpson Manufacturing Co with a $106.00 average price target.

