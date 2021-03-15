Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on The Middleby (MIDD) and Adient (ADNT) with bullish sentiments.

The Middleby (MIDD)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hammond from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on The Middleby, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $169.75, close to its 52-week high of $172.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 63.2% success rate. Hammond covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Gates Industrial, and Carrier Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Middleby is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $182.67, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $161.00 price target.

Adient (ADNT)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Adient today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.47, close to its 52-week high of $47.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 49.8% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Hyliion Holdings, and American Axle.

Adient has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.75, which is a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

