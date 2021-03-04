Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Littelfuse (LFUS) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) with bullish sentiments.

Littelfuse (LFUS)

In a report released yesterday, Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Littelfuse, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $255.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 92.3% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Visteon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Littelfuse with a $285.33 average price target.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Garrett Holland maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $249.96, close to its 52-week high of $264.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 71.4% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Landstar System.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norfolk Southern with a $255.09 average price target.

