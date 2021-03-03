Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Copa Holdings (CPA) and Construction Partners (ROAD) with bullish sentiments.

Copa Holdings (CPA)

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Copa Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.51, close to its 52-week high of $94.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 59.1% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

Copa Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.80, implying a -6.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Construction Partners (ROAD)

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Buy rating on Construction Partners today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.95.

Wilson has an average return of 53.0% when recommending Construction Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #1035 out of 7342 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Construction Partners with a $25.00 average price target.

