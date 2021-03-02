Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) and Tecnoglass (TGLS) with bullish sentiments.

Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Crossamerica Partners, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.85, close to its 52-week high of $19.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.6% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crossamerica Partners with a $19.00 average price target.

Tecnoglass (TGLS)

In a report released today, Joshua Wilson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tecnoglass. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.70, close to its 52-week high of $7.75.

Wilson has an average return of 16.7% when recommending Tecnoglass.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #1035 out of 7342 analysts.

Tecnoglass has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

