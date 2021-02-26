Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) with bullish sentiments.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

In a report issued on February 18, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 60.9% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trinity Industries, Greenbrier, and Cummins.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.00, representing a 20.2% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

