Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dana Holding (DAN) and EuroDry (EDRY) with bullish sentiments.

Dana Holding (DAN)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Dana Holding, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.81, close to its 52-week high of $23.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dana Holding with a $24.00 average price target.

EuroDry (EDRY)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on EuroDry, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EuroDry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

