Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on JB Hunt (JBHT) and Lumentum Holdings (LITE) with bullish sentiments.

JB Hunt (JBHT)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on JB Hunt, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $148.52, close to its 52-week high of $156.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 77.9% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Old Dominion Freight, Kansas City Southern, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JB Hunt with a $154.43 average price target, implying a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $167.00 price target.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.7% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumentum Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $112.64, a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

