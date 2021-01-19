Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sunoco (SUN) and Air Canada (ACDVF) with bullish sentiments.

Sunoco (SUN)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Sunoco on January 15 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.24, close to its 52-week high of $32.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 63.9% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sunoco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.67, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Air Canada (ACDVF)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada on January 15 and set a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 71.3% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, TFI International, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Canada with a $21.78 average price target, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, National Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.