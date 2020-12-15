Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) with bullish sentiments.

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

In a report issued on December 7, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Buy rating on Star Bulk Carriers, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 61.6% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Star Bulk Carriers with a $11.57 average price target.

