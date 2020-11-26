Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Enbridge (ENB) with bullish sentiments.

Enbridge (ENB)

Tudor Pickering analyst Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge on November 24 and set a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.82.

Enbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.27, a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$49.00 price target.

