Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rattler Midstream (RTLR) and Ceco Environmental (CECE) with bullish sentiments.

Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

Rattler Midstream received a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -34.5% and a 17.2% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rattler Midstream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.71.

Ceco Environmental (CECE)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Ceco Environmental, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Universal Display.

Ceco Environmental has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, which is a 38.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

